Principal Securities Inc. Invests $7.25 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,149 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.