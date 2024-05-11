Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 282,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 8,819,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

