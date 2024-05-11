Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,816,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $109.01. 3,485,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.