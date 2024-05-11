Principal Securities Inc. Takes $102.59 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,033,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,587,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 5,326,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,436. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

