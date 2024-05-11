Principal Securities Inc. Takes $22.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,892,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.02. 1,922,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The company has a market cap of $387.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

