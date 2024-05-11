Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Priority Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PRTH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.87. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

