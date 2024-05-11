Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ PROCW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
About Procaps Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.