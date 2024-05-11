Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROCW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

