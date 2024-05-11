Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.