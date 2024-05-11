Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

