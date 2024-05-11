Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $3.88. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Pyxus International Trading Down 9.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.
About Pyxus International
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
