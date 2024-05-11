Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Up 22.7%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 157,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Quest Solution Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

