Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.08. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

