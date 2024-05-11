Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) PT Raised to $14.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

RANI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,532. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

