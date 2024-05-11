Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 3,859,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

