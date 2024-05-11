Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.50

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 63.56 ($0.80). Record shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 576,839 shares changing hands.
Record Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 1.09.
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Record
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.