REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 420,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,435. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $760.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,217,370. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.