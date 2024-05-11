Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.34

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.34 ($42.30) and traded as high as €48.47 ($52.12). Renault shares last traded at €47.87 ($51.47), with a volume of 726,149 shares trading hands.

Renault Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.44.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

