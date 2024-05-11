Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.86 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $123.86 million and $2.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.40 or 0.99892261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013269 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004080 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12328196 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,447,223.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

