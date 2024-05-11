Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 8,076,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,843. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

