Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after buying an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

AMAT traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.91 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

