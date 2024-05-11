Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

