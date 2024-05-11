Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

