Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.76. 197,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $488.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

