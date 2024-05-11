Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $36.98 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,210 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,114,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 10,548,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

