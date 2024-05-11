Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 541,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

