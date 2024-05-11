Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 2,046,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

