Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 111,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.81. 2,906,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

