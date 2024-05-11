Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.40. 1,299,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

