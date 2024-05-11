Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 21,401,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,230. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 434.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Roblox by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

