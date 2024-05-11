Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,401,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 434.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Roblox by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.