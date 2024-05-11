Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBLX
Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.