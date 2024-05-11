Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %

Roblox stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,401,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.