Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 3.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $59,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.59. 1,146,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

