Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

ROK stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.96. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

