Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.93.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,017. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $282.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

