Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Cut by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 8.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $65,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

RY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 540,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,462. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.