Royal Bank of Canada Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,179. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

