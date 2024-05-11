Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,427. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

