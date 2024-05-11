RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 285,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. 5,563,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,588. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $106.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.