Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $295.62 and last traded at $295.62. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.79.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.78 and a 200 day moving average of $328.43.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.