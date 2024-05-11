Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.68

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 115425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

