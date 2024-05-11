Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $10.69. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 381,994 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of 150.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.