Selway Asset Management Acquires 1,685 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2,340.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.14.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

