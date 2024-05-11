ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $825.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $808.73.

NOW traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $729.79. The stock had a trading volume of 817,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,713. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $446.65 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.50 and a 200 day moving average of $717.61. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

