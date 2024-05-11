Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

