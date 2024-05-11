Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STSS remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. 177,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,726. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology ( NASDAQ:STSS ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

