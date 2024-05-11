Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in April

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sherritt International Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
About Sherritt International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.