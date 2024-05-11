Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in April

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.