Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

