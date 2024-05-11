Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 68,983.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

