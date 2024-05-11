Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

