Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

