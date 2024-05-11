Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,637,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,365. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

